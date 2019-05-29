Former Refugee Resettlement Director To Leave HHS

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Scott Lloyd, who transitioned out of his position as director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement last year, is leaving the agency following scrutiny of his role in separating immigrant families and allegedly blocking immigrant minors in custody from obtaining abortions. HHS announced Wednesday that Lloyd will leave the agency June 7 for an opportunity outside the administration. The agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment on who is expected to succeed him. Lloyd, appointed as ORR director by President Donald Trump in March 2017, presided over the implementation of the administration’s "zero-tolerance"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS