AG Barr To Review BIA Cases Over Altered Convictions

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr referred two Board of Immigration Appeals cases to himself Tuesday to review whether a court’s alteration of a conviction should factor into the immigration consequences of that conviction. The underlying BIA decisions in the cases, known as Matter of Michael Vernon Thomas and Matter of Joseph Lloyd Thompson, were not immediately available Wednesday. Barr set a deadline of June 28 for interested parties to submit briefs on the issue. Barr used his so-called certification power to refer the cases to himself. While attorneys general have in the past used the power sparingly, it has been used 11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS