Legal Cannabis Work Shouldn't Bar Citizenship, Reps. Say

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- More than 40 members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Trump administration to rescind a policy barring permanent residents from becoming citizens if they worked in the cannabis industry, even in states where the drug is legal. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan, the representatives said it's unclear how working in a legal industry is a sign of bad moral character and that could affect citizenship eligibility. “Thirty-four states throughout the country have some form of legalized marijuana,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said in a statement....

