RxStrategies Sees Tying Claim Cut From CVS Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday cut a tying claim from RxStrategies Inc.'s lawsuit against CVS but allowed trade secrets and contract claims to continue. RxStrategies had accused CVS of illegally tying its 340B Drug Pricing Program — which requires drug manufacturers that participate in Medicaid to provide outpatient drugs at significantly discounted prices to eligible health care programs and providers — to use its own 340B program administrator, Wellpartner LLC. However, U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. ruled Wednesday that RxStrategies did not provide enough evidence that CVS had outsize dominance over the 340B contract pharmacy market. RxStrategies had...

