CBP Creates Admin Role To Assist Border Patrol Agents

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has created a new position within the agency to handle the intake and processing of individuals apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the southwestern border, the agency said Tuesday. The Border Patrol processing coordinator position is largely an administrative role intended to relieve some of the responsibilities that currently fall on Border Patrol agents’ shoulders, which will allow them to refocus their attention on front-line border security, CBP said. In addition to handling apprehensions, the coordinator will be in charge of transporting individuals and property in Border Patrol custody, and will watch over detainees in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS