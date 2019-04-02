Sprint Wants Retailer’s $171M Suit Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Sprint wants to punt a former distributor’s $170.5 million contract, fraud and defamation suit into arbitration, as the carrier told a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday there's no reason to doubt the dispute resolution provision the two signed off on is valid. Virginia-based retailer Mobile Now kicked off a legal action against Sprint last month, contending the carrier purposefully sank the company by bullying it into a one-sided agreement before terminating the contract citing a made-up fraud charge. The retailer insists the arbitration provision in that agreement doesn't hold up to scrutiny, because Sprint withheld millions in payments and used other...

