Health Hires: Morgan Lewis, Manatt Phelps, Dovel Tech

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has welcomed back a seasoned corporate attorney in Princeton, Manatt Phelps has nabbed a regulation pro in Albany, and government contractor Dovel Technologies added a new chief legal officer, headlining Law360’s latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Morgan Lewis David C. Schwartz David C. Schwartz, an attorney who focuses on capital markets and mergers and acquisitions in the life sciences and health care industries, has rejoined Morgan Lewis in its Princeton office after spending the past nine years at DLA Piper LLP in Short Hills. Schwartz advises public and...

