USA Cricket Crushes Competition For Pro League, Suit Says

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A would-be U.S. professional cricket league has sued the national and international governing bodies of the sport, claiming they ran a rigged bidding process to find their partner for a U.S. league. American Cricket Premier League LLC claimed that its proposal was better than the one from the winning bidder, American Cricket Enterprises, but that ACE backers' ties with USA Cricket board members and the International Cricket Council caused USA Cricket to tip the scales on ACE’s behalf. “The rushed and conflicted bidding process robbed American Cricket of an opportunity to compete fairly for the right to make an ICC-sanctioned cricket...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS