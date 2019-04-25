Law Profs Back Bid For High Court Input In ERISA Suit Venue

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Eleven law professors have thrown their support behind a Pfizer Inc. executive's challenge to a clause in his retirement plan requiring participants to bring claims against the plan in New York federal court, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue. In their amicus brief Tuesday, the professors asked the high court to consider the Third Circuit's refusal to review a Pennsylvania federal judge's order transferring Jeffrey Robertson's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit to New York federal court pursuant to a forum selection clause in his retirement plan. Such clauses fly in the face of Congress' intent...

