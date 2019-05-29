Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Harris Corp. Makes Concessions For EU Approval Of L3 Deal

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- American defense giant Harris Corp. has agreed to undisclosed changes to win European Union approval of its planned merger with L3, according to the bloc's competition watchdog.

The European Commission said Harris submitted the commitments on Tuesday but did not provide any details. Harris has been working for weeks to satisfy European regulators about competitive issues stemming from the proposed $35 billion tie-up with L3 Technologies.

Florida-based Harris has already made concessions to allay U.S. Justice Department concerns about antitrust issues arising from the deal. In January, Harris disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had offered...

