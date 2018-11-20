A Jurisdictional 'Head-Scratcher' In Asylum Rule Challenge

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge seemed skeptical Wednesday of Trump administration arguments that standing to challenge asylum eligibility determinations can change due to shifts in the nature of deportation proceedings. During a hearing on cross motions for summary judgment over a currently suspended rule that would block asylum eligibility for migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border outside a designated port of entry, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss said it was "a head-scratcher for me" to navigate the difference between "expedited" and "full" removal proceedings. The U.S. Department of Justice has staked its bid to nix a proposed class action from Honduran migrants...

