Ford Cleared Of Negligence In Mechanic's Mesothelioma Death

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Washington state federal court found no evidence that Ford Motor Company or Dana Companies LLC were negligent in the mesothelioma death of a former automotive mechanic and shipyard inspector who used the companies’ asbestos-laden products. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart said in his opinion Tuesday that there is no evidence that shows that Patrick Jack could have saved his own life from the mesothelioma that killed him had the suppliers of the asbestos-containing equipment publicized the potential health dangers, even following his employment with them. His family’s claim of "post-sale failure-to-warn liability" — the only one of three counts...

