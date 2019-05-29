Amid WTO Probe, Qatar Says It Hasn't Banned Emirati Goods

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Qatar on Wednesday disclaimed any responsibility for harm caused by an alleged restriction on goods from the United Arab Emirates that is the subject of a new World Trade Organization investigation, saying an Emirati blockade is to blame. A day after the WTO said it would establish a panel to rule on measures imposed by Qatar relating to the importation and sale of goods from the UAE, Qatar said the alleged restrictions do not exist and that the blame for any harm befallen on Emirati exporters belongs with the UAE. Qatar said all the actions it's taken concerning goods originating in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS