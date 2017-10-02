Allergan Looks To Have Shire's Eye Drug Suit Tossed Again

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Allergan has once again asked a New Jersey federal judge to dismiss a suit by Shire accusing it of having a "stranglehold" on the Medicare market for dry-eye drugs, saying the complaint is just a rehash of an older one that was dismissed. Shire US Inc. had accused Allergan in the first complaint of breaking antitrust laws by offering bundled deals and inking exclusivity deals with providers of Medicare D plans, Medicare's prescription drug plan, but U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez found that those practices weren't illegal on their own and dismissed the suit. Allergan asked Judge Vazquez again on...

