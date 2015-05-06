Fugitive's Wife Says $9M Forfeiture Would Put Her On Street

Law360, Boston (May 29, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The wife of a venture capital executive who fled to India after being charged with insider trading asked a Massachusetts judge Wednesday to stop the forfeiture of a $9 million bond, saying she and her three children will be out on the streets with no way to pay for housing. Shalini Ahmed, who co-owns the Connecticut home used to secure the bond for her husband, Iftikar, said he is stuck in India because he is also facing charges there. Iftikar Ahmed has been in touch with federal prosecutors in Massachusetts to try to get everything straightened out for the past four...

