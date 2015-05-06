Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Fugitive's Wife Says $9M Forfeiture Would Put Her On Street

Law360, Boston (May 29, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The wife of a venture capital executive who fled to India after being charged with insider trading asked a Massachusetts judge Wednesday to stop the forfeiture of a $9 million bond, saying she and her three children will be out on the streets with no way to pay for housing.

Shalini Ahmed, who co-owns the Connecticut home used to secure the bond for her husband, Iftikar, said he is stuck in India because he is also facing charges there. Iftikar Ahmed has been in touch with federal prosecutors in Massachusetts to try to get everything straightened out for the past four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Connecticut

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 6, 2015

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

May 28, 2015

Government Agencies

Most Popular