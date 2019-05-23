Hurricane Insurance Row Must Be Arbitrated, Court Hears

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters have asked a Florida federal court to send a nearly half-million-dollar dispute over property damage caused by Hurricane Michael to arbitration, saying the insurance policy has a mandatory arbitration provision. Mattingly Mansions LLC, known as Flint Garden Apartments, filed the suit against the underwriters after they allegedly refused to pay for damage covered under the policy. The underwriters removed the suit to federal court last Thursday, citing the arbitration clause. The underwriters on Tuesday asked the court to dismiss the suit or, alternatively, to stay the litigation pending arbitration. They said the arbitration agreement must be enforced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS