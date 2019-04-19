Ex-Judges Ask High Court To Undo 5th Circ. Abortion Ruling

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of former judges and U.S. Department of Justice officials have backed an abortion clinic's bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the Fifth Circuit's greenlight of new restrictions on the procedure in Louisiana, asking the court to consider reversing the ruling without further arguments. In their May 20 amicus brief, the former judges and officials said the Fifth Circuit's ruling flew in the face of the Supreme Court's 2016 decision in Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, which struck down a Texas statute that was "materially identical" to a Louisiana state law requiring abortion providers to have admitting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS