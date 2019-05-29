Fatalism Sets In As WTO Appeals System Circles The Drain

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The chair of the World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body and its most recently departed member on Tuesday acknowledged that Geneva’s highest legal authority will likely be shuttered at the end of the year as the Trump administration continues to stonewall the appointment of new judges. In a candid speech delivering the Appellate Body’s annual report to the WTO membership, chair Ujal Singh Bhatia expressed deep skepticism that the U.S. delegation will budge from its position and allow the seven-seat appeals panel to return to full strength. “This is possibly the last time I speak in public as a member of the...

