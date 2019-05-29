Toy Race Car Co. Owner Accused Of $4M Aspirin Drug Fraud

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A convicted fraudster duped investors into giving him millions to develop an aspirin product and then used most of the money for personal expenses and to support his toy race car business, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit filed Wednesday in New Jersey federal court. Donald A. Milne III, the head of Instaprin Pharmaceuticals Inc., defrauded dozens of investors out of more than $4 million between January 2013 and December 2018 for what he falsely claimed was the company's development of a powdered form of aspirin that could instantly stop heart attacks and strokes, the complaint says....

