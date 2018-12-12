Flynn Associate Says Covington Aided Privilege End-Run

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Former Michael Flynn business associate Bijan Rafiekian said Wednesday that attorneys at Covington & Burling LLP disregarded one of their clients — Flynn and Rafiekian's company — when they allowed Flynn to unilaterally waive the company's attorney-client privilege and thereby score points in Flynn's own criminal case. Rafiekian is accused of failing to disclose that a lobbying job for a Dutch company was actually for the Turkish government. Rafiekian recently won a ruling that, as a former director of the Flynn Intel Group, he can have access to Covington's work for the company. Now, Rafiekian is drilling down, claiming that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS