Waste Manager Says Proxy Change Doesn't Warrant Fees

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A waste management company told an Ohio federal court Tuesday that it shouldn't have to pay attorney fees to an investor who has accused dozens of companies including itself of having incomplete proxy statements and demanded fees for her efforts. Avalon Holdings Corp. said Brooklyn, New York-based investor Shiva Stein, who has filed 34 complaints in the Eastern District of New York alone, isn't entitled to attorney fees for her successful call for additional details in a recent proxy statement, according to Avalon's complaint. Stein sent the company a letter in March claiming Avalon's proxy statement violated the Securities Exchange Act...

