Transgender Women Challenge Pa. Name-Change Rules

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A trio of transgender women filed suit in Pennsylvania court on Wednesday alleging that state rules regarding name changes for ex-felons created unfair complications in seeking health care and employment opportunities. The women said the state’s so-called irrebuttable conviction bar, which precludes people convicted of felonies from changing their names, forced them to continue using their male birth names when visiting doctors or applying for jobs and violated due process and free speech rights. “The right to control one’s name and self-identity is a fundamental right, as is the right to avoid disclosure of sensitive personal matters,” said Luke Debevec, an...

