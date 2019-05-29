Chancery Puts Drug Co.'s Forced Buyout Suit On Path To Trial

Law360, Wilmington (May 29, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday preserved claims for trial against a director and two investors accused of conspiring to disrupt a New Jersey drug-packaging company's business in order to force a buyout of the investors' shares. Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick's written opinion kept alive breach of fiduciary duty claims by former Cambridge Therapeutic Technologies LLC CEO John H. Klein against CTT managing member Marc Wasserman, and aiding abetting claims against investors Robert and Monica Breslow. Left behind by the vice chancellor's decision were allegations that the three breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS