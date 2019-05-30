ITC Finds Glycine Imports From Asia Hurt US Industry

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The government will move ahead with tariffs on glycine from India, Japan and China after the U.S. International Trade Commission concluded Wednesday that dumped or subsidized imports of the product are hurting the U.S. market. The ITC said that imports of glycine, an amino acid often used as a food additive, from the three Asian countries were hurting the domestic glycine industry. The commission's finding comes on the heels of the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision last month to set duties after finding that glycine imports from India and Japan were sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices and imports...

