Miami Businessman Cops To Venezuela Oil Co. Bribe Scheme

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A Venezuelan-American businessman admitted Wednesday he paid Petroleos de Venezuela SA officials hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for energy and logistics contracts for his companies, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Jose Manuel Gonzalez Testino, 49, of Miami, pled guilty to one count of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and one count of failing to report foreign bank accounts, the DOJ said in a statement. His sentencing is set for Aug. 28. In his plea, Gonzalez, a dual U.S. and Venezuelan citizen, admitted to paying at least $629,000 in bribes to a former general manager at Bariven...

