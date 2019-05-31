Ogletree Brings Back Employee Benefits Pro

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 10:26 AM EDT) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has lured back a seasoned employee benefits and executive compensation attorney to its Cleveland office after he spent a little over four years with the consulting firm Findley. Jason Rothman has come back to Ogletree as a shareholder after spending the last few years as Findley’s regulatory advisory services group head, the law firm said in a Tuesday announcement. Rothman told Law360 that he wasn’t actually practicing at Findley, having been working there as in-house counsel and doing consulting work. He said he always looked at himself as an employee benefits attorney, which drove...

