Ex-SocGen Exec A Fugitive For Staying In France, Judge Says

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A former Societe Generale SA executive who allegedly helped falsify the Paris bank's submissions to the London Interbank Offered Rate was deemed a fugitive Wednesday by a New York federal court, which said the accused banker can't fight the case if she stays in France. Muriel Bescond, a former head of SocGen's Paris treasury desk, is "flouting the judicial process," U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert said in Wednesday's ruling. Bescond has engaged in "one-sided litigation" while on the lam, Judge Seybert said. The banker has refused to cooperate with a warrant for her arrest on the Libor-rigging charges, but at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS