2 Firms Named Lead Counsel In Trevena Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Block & Leviton LLP and Kaufman Coren & Ress LLP were named class counsel in litigation accusing Trevena Inc. of artificially inflating its share value, a Pennsylvania federal judge decided on Wednesday, citing careless errors made by an investor represented by rival attorneys. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe granted a motion by the two firms representing five Trevena shareholders to be appointed as lead counsel, agreeing with their assessment that Bernstein Liebhard LLP and the Weiser Law Firm PC could not serve as lead counsel after their client, Huseyin Erenoglu, misled the court about how much of the biopharmaceutical company's stock...

