Boies Schiller $3M Malpractice Suit Sent to Arbitration

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Allegations by a Chinese billionaire in a $3 million malpractice suit that Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partner Josh Schiller engaged in misconduct by mishandling both the billionaire's confidential information and the application of a $500,000 payment must be heard in arbitration, a New York state court has held. When Guo Wengui retained Boies Schiller in June 2017 to represent him in several lawsuits, the ensuing agreement included an arbitration provision that should apply to the present dispute, Supreme Court Judge Joel M. Cohen held in a May 23 decision. Judge Cohen rejected Guo's contention that the arbitration provision should not apply...

