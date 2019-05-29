Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Boies Schiller $3M Malpractice Suit Sent to Arbitration

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Allegations by a Chinese billionaire in a $3 million malpractice suit that Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partner Josh Schiller engaged in misconduct by mishandling both the billionaire's confidential information and the application of a $500,000 payment must be heard in arbitration, a New York state court has held.

When Guo Wengui retained Boies Schiller in June 2017 to represent him in several lawsuits, the ensuing agreement included an arbitration provision that should apply to the present dispute, Supreme Court Judge Joel M. Cohen held in a May 23 decision.

Judge Cohen rejected Guo's contention that the arbitration provision should not apply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Most Popular