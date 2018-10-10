In CVS-Aetna, A Novel Review For A Major Industry Shakeup

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- When CVS and Aetna go to court Tuesday to defend their $69 billion tie-up, they’ll face a confrontational judge presiding over an unprecedented trial-like review of the merger settlement the companies brokered with the U.S. Department of Justice. Here, Law360 looks at how U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon is breaking the mold for merger reviews and what the outcome could mean for the already-consummated combination of the pharmacy giant and major health insurer. The outcome of the proceeding, set to last three days, will not only determine whether the companies can hold onto a deal they predict will “remake the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS