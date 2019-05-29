Handy & Harman Investors Near $30M Deal Over Merger

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Handy & Harman Ltd. shareholders suing over the industrial manufacturer's merger with Steel Partners Holdings LP have reached a $30 million settlement, the class’ counsel told a Delaware vice chancellor Wednesday. Investor Matthew Sciabacucchi's late 2017 suit alleges Handy & Harman's board and Steel Partners Holdings had set up a special committee to negotiate the tie-up that ran a “sham” and flawed process, according to court filings. Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves certified the class of former Handy & Harman shareholders in July 2018, the filings show. Now the parties have reached an agreement in which the board members and Steel Partners...

