Ex-Gibson Dunn Atty To Head SEC's San Francisco Office

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A longtime attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who previously worked at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has been tapped to helm the regulator’s San Francisco office, the SEC announced on Tuesday. Erin E. Schneider is assuming the top post in the San Francisco office, where she’ll be in charge of overseeing what the SEC called “a unique, multifaceted and dynamic set of market participants” in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. “For nearly 15 years, Erin has worked tirelessly with her colleagues in San Francisco and across the Commission to protect our markets and our Main Street investors,”...

