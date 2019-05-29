Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Ex-Gibson Dunn Atty To Head SEC's San Francisco Office

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A longtime attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who previously worked at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has been tapped to helm the regulator’s San Francisco office, the SEC announced on Tuesday.

Erin E. Schneider is assuming the top post in the San Francisco office, where she’ll be in charge of overseeing what the SEC called “a unique, multifaceted and dynamic set of market participants” in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

“For nearly 15 years, Erin has worked tirelessly with her colleagues in San Francisco and across the Commission to protect our markets and our Main Street investors,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular