IRS Aiming For Final BEAT Rules This Summer, Officials Say

Law360, Washington (May 30, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service aims to issue final regulations on the base erosion and anti-abuse tax sometime this summer, according to government officials who addressed questions Thursday about how the BEAT applies to insurance transactions. Angela Walitt, an attorney-adviser in the Treasury Department's Office of Tax Policy, said the IRS received more than 60 comment letters on the BEAT, which limits deductions on payments by a U.S. company to related parties abroad. Of those, 21 addressed reinsurance in one way or another, she told those at the Federal Bar Association's insurance tax seminar in Washington, D.C. In designing the BEAT, one...

