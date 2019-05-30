London Hires: McDermott, Cohen & Gresser, Fox Williams

Law360, London (May 30, 2019, 3:34 PM BST) -- Several law firms are boasting of recent attorney hires in London. McDermott Will & Emery has landed an international arbitration pro with a background in insurance disputes from Watson Farley & Williams, Cohen & Gresser added to their ranks a private equity partner, Clyde & Co snagged a former City watchdog from Baker McKenzie in Dubai, and Fox Williams lured a corporate finance partner away from Watson Farley. McDermott Will & Emery Hires International Arbitration Pro With Financial Expertise Andrew Savage Andrew Savage joins the London firm from Farley & Williams, where he had led their litigation and arbitration practices since 2007. Savage, who specializes...

