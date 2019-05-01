Chicago Trader Who CFTC Says Stole Millions Barred

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has barred a Chicago trader from breaking more commodity trading laws after government regulators alleged he and associates stole millions from investors by lying about his firm's success and hiding his criminal background. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction that would bar William Thomas Caniff, co-founder of Berkley Capital Management LLC, along with his fellow co-founder Arie Bos and investment fund pools BBOT 1 LP and Berkley II LP, from breaking more commodity trading laws. The judge also directed Caniff, Bos and the pools to turn over certain financial documents for...

