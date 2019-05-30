Crown Resorts' Top Shareholder Sells 20% Stake For $1.2B

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong-based casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment on Thursday said it inked a AU$1.76 billion ($1.2 billion) deal to buy a nearly 20% stake in Crown Resorts — more than a month after Wynn Resorts scrapped talks to take over the Australian resort and casino operator. According to Melco’s statement, it will pay AU$13 for each of the 135.35 million Crown shares it is buying from CPH Crown Holdings Pty Ltd. A 2018 annual report from Crown states that CPH Crown Holdings Pty is the company’s largest shareholder as of Sept. 3, with a 44.33% stake. The shareholder with the...

