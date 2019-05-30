3 Firms Guide $1B Deal For PE-Backed Software Services Biz

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Genstar Capital on Thursday agreed to pay more than $1 billion to buy software services provider Prometheus Group from fellow private equity firm Francisco Partners, in a deal steered by Irell & Manella, Paul Hastings and Holland & Knight. The deal sees Genstar adding to its portfolio a business that provides software solutions to companies in a range of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, pulp and paper, mining and metals, and utilities, according to a statement. Formed in 1998, Raleigh, North Carolina-based Prometheus provides software that helps coordinate plant maintenance management, including the schedules for workers and the availability of...

