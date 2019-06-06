Senate Scrutinizes Patent Bill's Effect On Drug Prices, Genes

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 12:15 AM EDT) -- A Senate hearing Wednesday on a draft bill to expand patent eligibility put a spotlight on concerns that wiping away judge-made restrictions on what can be patented could have the potential to drive up drug prices and allow companies to obtain patents on human genes. At the second of three planned hearings on the measure that was unveiled last month to undo U.S. Supreme Court decisions barring patents on laws of nature, natural phenomena and abstract ideas, the branded and generic pharmaceutical industries locked horns over what the measure would mean for drug prices. The bill's sponsors also pushed back on...

