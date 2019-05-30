Mass. AG Sues E-Cigarette Co. For Marketing To Minors

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' attorney general sued national e-cigarette retailer Eonsmoke LLC on Wednesday, accusing the company of violating state laws by advertising to young people on social media and failing to verify the age of online buyers. Eonsmoke "took a page out of the Big Tobacco playbook by peddling nicotine" to minors, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement about the suit, which is the first in connection with Healey's investigation into the e-cigarette industry that began last summer. In a 30-page complaint filed in the Business Litigation Session of Boston's Suffolk Superior Court, Healey's office said Eonsmoke sells e-liquid nicotine...

