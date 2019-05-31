GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A California bill would classify hundreds of thousands of independent contractors as employees and House Democrats are considering a plan to renew a package of expired tax benefits for businesses in exchange for expanding individual tax breaks. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Calif. Measure Reclassifying Contractors Moves Forward After Dynamex California's state Assembly has passed so-called "gig work" legislation that would classify hundreds of thousands of independent contractors — including Lyft and Uber drivers, filmmakers, truck drivers and others — as employees, codifying the California Supreme Court's unprecedented Dynamex decision last year....

