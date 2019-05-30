TridentUSA Lender Says Loan Fight Breaks Restructuring Deal

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- TridentUSA lender Silver Point Finance has launched an adversary action in a New York bankruptcy court claiming another lender has violated the terms of the bedside diagnostics provider's 2018 refinancing by seeking to challenge Silver Point's Chapter 11 priority claims. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Silver Point claimed a suit filed last week by first-lien lender Capital Finance Opportunities disputing the $216 million refinancing agreement was a violation of a clause in the agreement barring challenges to the priority of Silver Point's claims in the Chapter 11 deal. Trident, a Maryland-based provider of health care services to post-acute care, assisted living...

