Texas Anti-SLAPP Law Can't Block Deposition Bid, Panel Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court said Thursday a former employee at a litigation support company cannot use the state's anti-SLAPP law to block a bid by her former boss to depose her, parting from other courts and deciding the law's power was limited. The First Court of Appeals in Houston said a Rule 202 petition, which allows for a deposition to determine the viability of a lawsuit, is not a "legal action" that can be dismissed early under the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The ruling splits with appellate courts in Austin and Fort Worth, which Thursday's opinion said interpreted the law too...

