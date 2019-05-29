FBI Hit With Sex Bias Suit By Rejected Agent Trainees

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen women who sought FBI agent positions accused the bureau of allowing rampant bias in its training program in a proposed class action filed in Washington, D.C., federal court, saying it let men off the hook for the same mistakes it cited to reject most of them. Sixteen women say the FBI violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by washing them and other women out of its agent training program and otherwise mistreating them because of their sex, attacking the program as “highly subjective and subversive of the purpose of a training academy.” In the complaint filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS