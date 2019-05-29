Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

FBI Hit With Sex Bias Suit By Rejected Agent Trainees

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen women who sought FBI agent positions accused the bureau of allowing rampant bias in its training program in a proposed class action filed in Washington, D.C., federal court, saying it let men off the hook for the same mistakes it cited to reject most of them.

Sixteen women say the FBI violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by washing them and other women out of its agent training program and otherwise mistreating them because of their sex, attacking the program as “highly subjective and subversive of the purpose of a training academy.” In the complaint filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

440(Civil Rights: Other)

Date Filed

May 29, 2019

Government Agencies

Most Popular