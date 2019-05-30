What To Know About Updates To Nevada's Online Privacy Law

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Nevada Legislature has been considering legislation[1] to amend Nevada’s existing online privacy notice statutes, NRS 603A.300 to .360.[2] On May 23, 2019, the Nevada Assembly unanimously passed that legislation. The Senate previously passed it in April. The legislation is now headed to the governor’s office for signature. The legislation amends Nevada’s law in two notable ways. First, entities subject to the statute will need to establish a designated request address through which consumers can submit verified requests directing the entity not to make any “sale” of covered information collected about consumers. That provision will be enforceable only by the Nevada...

