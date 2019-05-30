UK Likely To Oppose Merger Of Assistive Comms Tech Cos.

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog signaled likely opposition Thursday to an already finalized merger between two companies that supply assistive communications technologies for individuals with speech disabilities, based on fears that the combined entity will control an overwhelming market share, enabling it to raise prices. In its provisional findings, the Competition and Markets Authority said Tobii Dynavox's acquisition of Smartbox Assistive Technology Ltd. gave it a combined 60% to 70% market share for dedicated augmentative and assistive communication, or AAC, technology in the U.K. and a commanding presence globally. "We are concerned that the merged company would face little competition, which could...

