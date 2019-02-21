Railroads Defend DOT's Inspection Rule Pause At DC Circ.

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Railroads urged the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday to dump a labor union's challenge to the federal government's limited suspension of track safety regulations so that BNSF Railway Co. can test a new automated track inspection system. The Association of American Railroads, the trade association for the nation's largest railroads, filed a brief with the federal appeals court defending a 2018 decision by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration to temporarily suspend regulations requiring workers to manually and visually check railroad tracks for defects every week or twice a week. The one-year suspension only applied to limited segments of track...

