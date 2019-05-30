Amid Scrutiny, IRS To Enlist Review Of Free File Pact

Law360, Washington (May 30, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service will hire an independent contractor to review the agency’s free file program, which has come under scrutiny from lawmakers, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said Thursday. The agency is finalizing an arrangement with a private consultant to review the Free File Alliance, an agreement between the IRS and private companies such as Intuit and H&R Block to provide free online tax return filing to the lower 70% of income earners, Rettig said at the Federal Bar Association’s insurance tax seminar in Washington, D.C. The agreement has come under fire from lawmakers concerned that some companies may be employing...

