Immigration Arrest At Montana Court Was Illegal, Judge Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Montana justice of the peace and a sheriff's deputy violated the Fourth Amendment when they arrested a man at a courthouse based on a third party's allegations that he had entered the country illegally, a Montana federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters on Wednesday said Deputy Derrek Skinner needed "reasonable suspicion" that Miguel Angel Reynaga Hernandez was involved in criminal activity to arrest him. Instead, Skinner based his arrest on Reynaga's foreign ID, his lack of English, and testimony that he was in the country illegally — provided by a man Reynaga's wife was seeking court protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS