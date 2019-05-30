UPMC Should Pay For Murder By Patient, Pa. Justices Told

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The family of a woman stabbed to death by her neighbor has urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to uphold a ruling greenlighting wrongful death claims against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for failing to provide warnings about threats the man made while undergoing psychiatric treatment. Murder victim Lisa Maas’ family told the high court in a brief that threats made by Terrence Andrews against an unspecified neighbor in his apartment building should have triggered UPMC to warn residents in the man’s building. “Once the neighbors became identifiable as intended targets, defendants were then under a duty to warn them of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS