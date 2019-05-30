Slaughter And May, Paul Weiss Steer Watch Co.'s £220M IPO

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland began trading Thursday after raising £220 million ($277.5 million) in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange led by Slaughter and May and Paul Weiss. Watches of Switzerland Group PLC priced the offering at 270 pence per share and said it will be made up of 57.4 million shares offered by the company and roughly 24.1 million shares from selling stockholders, totaling 81.5 million shares. The company said the offering size makes up roughly 34% of its issued share capital following admission to the public market, amounting to a market capitalization of...

